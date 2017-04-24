Toronto's arts-focused high schools are overwhelmingly white, study shows

Students in Toronto’s arts-focused high schools are overwhelmingly white and come from high-income families despite living in one of the most diverse school districts in North America, suggests new research from the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education.

The study looked at 550 kids transitioning from middle school into Grade 9 at three of the city’s four publicly funded arts schools.

Researchers found 67 per cent of those students identified as white compared to only 29 per cent of the elementary school population.

“It’s kind of stark that these schools that are meant to serve the entire board are so homogeneous,” said Rubén Gaztambide-Fernández, an associate professor at OISE and a co-author of the study.

The study, which used data from the board’s own 2011-12 Parent and Student Census, will be published Monday in a peer review journal, and was provided in advance to Metro.

Ryan Bird, spokesman for the TDSB, declined comment “until staff are able to fully review the report once it is released.”

The study also found kids entering arts schools were more likely to have a parent with a university education. More than half of students who started Grade 9 at one of the schools came from 18 feeder elementary schools that lacked diversity, out of 195 with Grade 8 classes.

Gaztambide-Fernández said reasons for the gap go beyond the application process, which can include essays, auditions and letters of recommendation, to how we define arts and what it means to be an artist.

“We need to rethink what exactly these art schools are offering,” he said. “If you’re a hip-hop dancer or a spoken word artist or a graffiti artist you’re not likely to get in.”

Annie Kidder, executive director of the advocacy and research group People for Education, said the board must walk the “hard and sticky balance” between what parents want for their children and making sure public education stays equitable.

67 per cent of students entering Grade 9 at specialized arts schools identified as white, according to the Toronto District School Board’s 2011-12 Parent and Student Census.

29.3 per cent of students across the board’s elementary schools identified as white.



*All numbers based on 2011 data

INCOME

56.7 per cent of students who entered Grade 9 at arts schools were likely to come from higher income families.

EDUCATION

53.2 per cent of students in TDSB elementary schools had parents who went to university, but the number was higher –73.2 per cent — for Grade 9 students entering arts-focused schools.

FEEDER SCHOOLS