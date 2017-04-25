Arizona man charged with bringing loaded handgun into CN Tower
Police say there’s no evidence so far to suggest the man intended to shoot anyone at Toronto’s most famous tourist attraction.
A 26-year-old Arizona man has been charged with allegedly bringing a loaded handgun into the CN Tower on Friday, Toronto police said.
There’s no evidence so far that suggests anyone intended to carry out a shooting at the tower, one of Toronto’s signature landmarks and tourist attractions, said Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson.
Security officers called police after a gun was found in a backpack during a routine metal detector screening at about 3 p.m. Friday.
The accused arrived in Toronto via Pearson airport last week, police said.
Hopkinson said the man told police he brought the gun with him through customs and security at the airport.
Though Hopkinson said that’s possible, investigators are still working to verify that claim, and it’s not yet clear where the gun came from.
Erik Hall is charged with possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon and careless storage of firearm.
Hall is a registered gun owner in the U.S. and has a permit to carry a concealed weapon in Arizona, Hopkinson said.
