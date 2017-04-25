Carly Rae Jepsen playing one-night-only show with TSO

National treasure Carly Rae Jepsen will be teaming up with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra this summer.

Jepsen and the TSO will play a one-off gig at Roy Thomson Hall on June 17 as part of the larger Canada 150 celebrations across the country this year.

Perhaps best known for Call Me Maybe, the pop star most recently released the audaciously delightful Emotion in 2015, followed up by a B-sides collection last year.

She last performed with the TSO during the 2016 Polaris Music Prize gala.