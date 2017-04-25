Cherry blossom relief line on its way for Toronto

High Park’s cherry blossoms have suffered from too many selfies, but some relief is on the way.

About 20 new Sakura trees will be planted at Woodbine Park in the east end in the coming weeks. The gift comes thanks to two Torontonians of Japanese descent, James Matsumoto and Chako Setoyama.

“Sakura is a symbol of peace and love,” said Matsumoto, who added he wants to bring a “taste of Japan” and a new tourist spot to the city with the trees.

Since Toronto is a city where so many people from different places live together peacefully the Sakuras are a perfect fit, added his wife Setoyama.

Councillor Mary-Margaret McMahon said “the goal is to create a mini “Sakura Namiki” or cherry blossom tree tunnel, similar to those in Toronto’s sister city of Sagamihara, Japan.

“We’re happy to shoulder the load with High Park and bring people east as well,” she said.

Diana Teal, executive director of the High Park Nature Centre, said High Park’s blossoms have been under siege from snap-happy Torontonians and tourists.

The first trees were planted in the late 1950s, when they were given to Toronto by Japan’s ambassador to Canada to recognize the city’s acceptance of the Japanese after the Second World War.

But Teal said the crowds have increased “exponentially” over the last 10 years, and tens of thousands of people pass through the park during peak bloom in late April.

She links the explosion of interest to the rise of social media platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook, which broadcast the blooms to thousands.

“Everybody wants to get over there and get their pictures,” she said.

The Disney World-like crowds have created traffic gridlock, overflowing garbage cans, and sometimes people climb trees and damage the limbs, said Teal.

Luckily, the first (small) Woodbine flowers are expected by next spring, said Toronto Parks and Recreation spokesperson Megan Price.

If you’re having FOMO (fear of missing out), there’s time to catch the blossoms next weekend, at High Park, the University of Toronto's Robarts Library or Trinity Bellwoods Park.

But Price pleads with visitors not to take any branches home.