Friends, strangers rally around Caledon native after accident abroad

Twenty-six-year-old Raquel Christensen thought she was covered when she planned a trip to South-east Asia.

But over Easter weekend she was hit by a car while riding a motorbike scooter in Vietnam and landed in the hospital near the town of Da Nang.

The accident left her alone and unable to leave her hospital bed due to a pelvis broken in two places and a fractured spine. To make matters worse, her travel insurance didn’t cover a penny.

She and her family are left to pay all the medical costs, including airfare home on a special flight with a stretcher and nurse, mom Heather Christensen told Metro.

“There are two buttons and she pressed the wrong one which only gives her the travel interruption side of it and not the medical side of it,” said Christensen of her daughter’s insurance policy.

“It’s frustrating and annoying that it’s not more clear but it ultimately was her fault,” she said, adding her message to other travellers is to know exactly what they’re getting when they purchase travel insurance.

A spokesperson for the insurance company, Allianz Global Assistance, said confidentiality prevents them from discussing the specifics of Raquel’s case.

But following Metro’s inquiries, Dan Keon said they are “reaching out to Ms. Christensen to determine how we can provide further assistance.”

He added customers are given high-level summaries of main benefits when they purchase policies.

Meanwhile friends, family and strangers have rallied around the Caledon native through a GoFundMe page to raise the $50,000 needed to pay for her medical bills and flight to a hospital closer to her parents in the GTA, scheduled for Tuesday.

By press time the fundraiser had already raised over $28,095.

“People have just been phenomenal, wonderful,” said Christensen, of the “outpouring of kindness.”

Raquel’s friend Robert Prest, who’s helped spread the word of the GoFundMe page said he’s been blown away by the reaction.

“It’s not even people donating that we know, that’s how far it’s spread,” he said.