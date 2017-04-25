Greag Spearn ousted from top job at troubled Toronto Community Housing

The interim chief executive officer of Toronto Community Housing is no longer with the organization, Torstar News Service has confirmed.

Greg Spearn’s departure from the top job at Canada's largest social housing provider was not voluntary, according to two sources with knowledge of the split who were not authorized to speak on the record.

Spearn was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday.

He had led TCH since 2014, when then-CEO Gene Jones resigned following an ombudsman’s report that detailed mismanagement at the senior executive level.

Kevin Marshman, who is currently vice-chair of the board, is expected to immediately take over as interim CEO with no permanent replacement in sight.

The board of directors was scheduled to meet Tuesday morning.

In his temporary role, Spearn was in charge as a task force initiated by Mayor John Tory and led by Senator Art Eggleton looked at ways to make the beleagured agency sustainable.

At the same time, hundreds of housing units have been closed amid chronic underfunding and a backlog of repairs totalling $2.6 billion, a situation which Spearn has repeatedly described as an ongoing crisis.

Spearn was a real estate executive before joining the city agency in September 2012. He was vice-president and chief development officer before being bumped into the interim CEO role.

As TCH launched a search for a new CEO, Spearn was openly in the running. However, the search has appeared to drag on while TCH awaited next steps from the city on implementing recommendations from the mayor’s task force — which could see the organization broken up into separate entities.

Spearn was cleared of misconduct allegations in 2015 after he was alleged to have used TCH staff to remove a washer and dryer from his home and install new ones.