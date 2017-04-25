Loonie drops to 14-months low but Toronto stock index up despite lumber dispute

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar was trading at its lowest level in 14 months amid a rekindled softwood lumber trade dispute with the United States, which is slapping duties on imports from several provinces.

The loonie was down a 0.49 of a cent at 73.52 cents US.

The Canadian dollar hasn't been this low since February 2016.

Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX composite index was up 43.53 points to 15,755.99, after 90 minutes of trading.

Shares of several Canadian lumber producers were up, but the Toronto market was weighed down by a drop in mining stocks.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 225.55 points to 20,989.44. The S&P 500 index added 12.65 points to 2,386.80, and the Nasdaq composite index climbed 29.95 points to 6,013.77.

The June crude contract was down 20 cents at US$49.03 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down two cents at US$3.14 per mmBTU.