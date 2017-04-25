PCs fundraise more money than Liberals, NDP, in first quarter
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Ontario's Progressive Conservatives fundraised more money than the Liberals and NDP in the first quarter of 2017, and despite restrictive new rules, they even beat their own first-quarter total from last year.
New rules kicked in Jan. 1 banning corporate and union donations, prohibiting politicians from attending fundraising events and lowering the maximum donation amount.
According to donations filed with Elections Ontario up to the end of March, the Progressive Conservatives — who are leading in the polls — raised more than double the amounts brought in by the Liberals and NDP.
The Tories raised about $141,000, which is more than the approximately $80,000 they raised in the first quarter of 2016, though it's highly unlikely they'll be able to match the $12.6 million in total they raised that year.
The NDP raised about $62,000 in the first quarter of this year and the Liberals raised about $61,000.
Under the new rules, the parties also get per-vote subsidies to help them stay afloat in at least the first few years without corporate and union donations. The Liberals will get $5.1 million in 2017, while the Tories will get $4.1 million and the NDP will get $3.1 million.
Most Popular
-
Jury in William Sandeson case sees video of interview, photos of text messages
-
Edmonton toddler found dead at church suffered 'life of violence,' police say
-
Not lovin' this: Woman charged with impaired driving after collision in drive-thru of Sackville McDonald's
-
Trump's trade tirade against Canadian dairy continues: ‘Watch!’
-
Tory's Toronto
Ontario's budget shouldn't pass up golden opportunity on transit
-
Tory's Toronto
Five reasons why Toronto is clearly better than Vancouver: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Why we should give up on the detached home dream: Matt Elliott