Police seek men accused of ditching badly injured dog at restaurant

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police northwest of Toronto are looking for two men they say abandoned a badly injured dog that later had to be put down.

Peel regional police say it happened earlier this month in Brampton, Ont.

They say two men spent several hours on a restaurant patio with a small Yorkshire Terrier, but then left without the dog.

Police say staff members found the dog and took it to a veterinary hospital, where it was euthanized due to the extent of its injuries.