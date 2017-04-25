Why these musicians are bringing back the music of The Ward

When Michael McClelland gave his friend and musician David Buchbinder a copy of The Ward, the Juno-winner offhandedly said the book should be turned into an opera.

McClelland, an architect who co-edited the award-winning look at a long-lost Toronto neighbourhood, took Buchbinder seriously. And so The Sounds of the Ward takes place on Wednesday night at Lula Lounge on Dundas West, bringing the tunes of “Toronto’s Lower East Side” to the public.

The buildings of The Ward, which once formed a bustling, but marginalized, Toronto neighbourhood, were knocked down long ago to make way for Nathan Phillips Square. But heritage can live on in many ways, said Buchbinder.

“You don’t have to have the buildings,” he said. “Sounds and songs can bring a place and time back to life, too.”

Sounds of the Ward isn’t quite an opera, but its “cabaret-style” music shows a range of what the neighbourhood heard at the time. There’s everything from the songs people would sing in the street to what was played at Massey Hall, said Buchbinder.

“It’s celebratory,” Buchbinder said. “It’s the anchor of where we’ve come from and where we’re headed.”