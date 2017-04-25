Toronto man faces manslaughter charge in death of 90-year-old hospital resident

TORONTO — Police have laid a manslaughter charge against a man accused of attacking a 90-year-old resident at a Toronto hospital.

Investigators say the incident took place in February, when a man at Bridgepoint Health pushed another resident, who fell to the floor and struck her head.

Police say the woman, who has been identified as Catherine McNamee, died in hospital about a week later.

Last month, police arrested and charged Terry Shorter, 68, with assault.