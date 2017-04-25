Toronto man faces manslaughter charge in death of 90-year-old hospital resident
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Police have laid a manslaughter charge against a man accused of attacking a 90-year-old resident at a Toronto hospital.
Investigators say the incident took place in February, when a man at Bridgepoint Health pushed another resident, who fell to the floor and struck her head.
Police say the woman, who has been identified as Catherine McNamee, died in hospital about a week later.
Last month, police arrested and charged Terry Shorter, 68, with assault.
Police say he appeared in court on Friday to face the new charge.
Most Popular
-
Montreal couple hid winning $55M lottery ticket in daughter's toy box
-
Woman sexually assaulted while walking in popular shopping district: Halifax police
-
Just plain stupid: Tristan Cleveland on why Bayers Lake is no place for a QEII outpatient centre
-
-
Tory's Toronto
Ontario's budget shouldn't pass up golden opportunity on transit
-
Tory's Toronto
Five reasons why Toronto is clearly better than Vancouver: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Why we should give up on the detached home dream: Matt Elliott