U.S. man accused of taking loaded gun to CN Tower
TORONTO — An American man visiting Toronto is facing charges after police say he allegedly tried to take a loaded gun into the CN Tower.
Toronto police say the man set off security scanners at the iconic landmark Friday afternoon and a search revealed a revolver in his backpack.
Const. Victor Kwong says the man, who is from Phoenix, Ariz., is a licensed gun owner in the state and came to Toronto on business.
Kwong says police believe the man had no intention of using the gun.
Erik Hall, 26, is charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and careless storage of a firearm.
Kwong says investigators believe Hall brought the gun with him from the U.S.
