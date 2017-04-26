Crews attempting rescue of woman who climbed crane in downtown Toronto

Emergency workers are on the scene after a woman scaled a crane in downtown Toronto Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers were called to Church and Wellesley at about 4 a.m. after somebody spotted the woman. By the time the sun came up, she had made her way to the very peak of the crane before dropping down a cable to sit on the hook, which is less than three feet wide.

A firefighter and an ETF negotiator have begun scaling the crane in an attempt to reach the woman, who is dangling about 30 metres above the ground.

An official at the scene said the firefighter will attach himself to a harness at the top of the crane so he can then drop to the hook where he can secure the woman with a harness as well.

Police say they have been unable to make contact with the woman, who is believed to be in her mid-20s, and she has kept quiet during the hours-long ordeal.