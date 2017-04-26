'I just want to get down': Firefighter tells the tale of Toronto crane rescue

Firefighter Rob Wonfor describes himself as a “bit of a monkey,” and his climbing skills came in handy Wednesday morning when he rescued a woman perched on a crane high above a downtown Toronto construction site.

The woman was brought to the ground by Wonfor, 52, just before 8:30 a.m., after a 2 ½ hour rescue operation just east of the Wellesley subway station, near Church St.

Hundreds of onlookers snapped photos and cheered Wonfor, an acting captain, after he rappelled down from the crane’s block with the woman after placing her in a safety harness.

The woman, who appeared to be in her twenties, was calm as the pair touched ground. She was handcuffed and led to a stretcher, before being loaded into an ambulance and taken away.

Wonfor was checked out briefly by paramedics before speaking to reporters at the scene, where he described the person he’d just rescued as “a brave girl.”

“She said, ‘I just want to get down,’” Wonfor said. “She was great.”

It wasn’t immediately clear why the woman had gone up the crane, and the firefighter said “we didn’t get into discussing that.”

The angle of the crane made the height at which the woman was trapped difficult to estimate, but Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said the block on which she was perched was at least 12 storeys above the ground.

Wonfor was calm after the ordeal, quipping, “I moisturize,” when asked by reporters about his age.

Asked how he got the assignment, he said, “I was volun-told: ‘You’re going up.’”

Wonfor also had praise for the Toronto police Emergency Task Force negotiator who scaled the crane along with him, and talked to both the firefighter and the woman to help them remain calm.

“He was like a late-night talk show host, the way he talked, kept her really calm,” said Wonfor, comparing the police officer’s voice to that of the late legendary crooner Perry Como.

The initial plan was for Wonfor to climb up to the crane’s block and make sure the woman didn’t fall as it was lowered to a patch of grass in the nearby Paul Kane House Parkette.

But shortly after 8 a.m., concerns about lowering the block with two people on it prompted a change on plan. Instead, Wonfor placed the woman in a safety harness and secured her to him before rappelling to the ground below.

“It takes a lot of dexterity…as our rescuers get cold, it gets harder on them,” said Pegg, who described Wonfor as “one of our best.”

The incident began with a call to police around 4 a.m. that a person had been spotted on the crane.

The woman had apparently climbed on to the top of the crane, and then lowered herself onto the block using the cable from which it is suspended, said Insp. Colin Greenaway.

According to Pegg, a senior captain passed him following the woman’s successful rescue and told him: “You know, there isn’t a textbook for this, but I’m pretty sure we just wrote it.”

Toronto police Const. Craig Brister said the woman was arrested for mischief. Her name was not immediately released. After being assessed at hospital, she was expected to be taken to a police station to be formally charged.

Wonfor, on the other hand, was planning to be in his goalie equipment within a few hours.