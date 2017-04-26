Daycare boost in Ontario budget a boon for parents

Thursday’s provincial budget will invest over $200 million to help create 24,000 more child-care spaces this year, says Finance Minister Charles Sousa.

And about 60 per cent of the new spots — about 16,000 — will be subsidized for low- to moderate-income families, he said Wednesday at a YMCA daycare in downtown Toronto. The new spaces are part of the Liberals’ promise last fall to create 100,000 licensed spots over the next five years, a move aimed at doubling the supply for infants, toddlers and preschoolers across the province. Currently, just 20 per cent of Ontario children under age 4 have access to licensed daycare.

“Raising a family can be stressful, especially when looking for child care that is affordable and close to home,” said Sousa who made the announcement with Indira Naidoo-Harris, minister responsible for early learning and child care.

“We are investing . . . to make quality, affordable child care more affordable and easier to access for families throughout the entire province,” he said.

Ontario has the highest child care fees in the country with Toronto families paying as much as $20,000 a year for a spot. For a family earning about $40,000, a fee subsidy would cut the average daily cost of child care in the city from $83 to under $8, Naidoo-Harris said.

Toronto usually receives one-quarter to one-third of any new provincial funding, meaning the city could get up to 8,000 new spaces this year.

“This investment in operating funding will increase dramatically the number of families receiving subsidies, reduce waitlists, reduce fees, help with recruiting and training staff and help municipalities increase access to child care,” Naidoo-Harris said.

Although not announced Wednesday, Sousa signaled new capital money for child care is also coming in Thursday’s budget.

Child-care advocates, who were at Queen’s Park Tuesday calling for at least $200 million in new operating funding and $500 million for capital costs this year, welcomed the announcement.

“It is good to see the government is listening,” said Carolyn Ferns of the Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care. “We look forward to hearing more about the plan as more details are announced.”

As part of the province’s new child-care framework, to be released in the coming weeks, Naidoo-Harris said she will work with families and experts on a review of the province’s subsidy system, an issue many parents and advocates raised during public consultations over the winter.

“We’re taking an important step towards transforming the way we deliver child care in Ontario,” she said. “The review will take a hard look at Ontario’s fee subsidy model and make recommendations on what actions need to be taken to address affordability for families.”

Amanda Munday, who works for a tech start-up, said she is pleased child care is getting a funding boost, but she is anxious to hear how it will help families that don’t qualify for fee subsidies. And she wants to know how governments plan to address high-demand areas like Toronto’s east end where she and other families sit on wait lists for years to get a spot.

Munday, 34, who is on maternity leave with her son Everett, 8 months, has been on wait lists for more than two years for her daughter Fiona who turns 3 in June. And now she needs two spots.

“I’m set to return to work in September and I still don’t have quality, licensed, full-time child care for my two children,” said Munday. “And even if I did, I couldn’t afford it.

Munday has only able to find half-day pre-school three days a week for Fiona. So before she went on maternity leave, she had to work from home one day a week and rely on her mother the rest of the time.

If she can’t find affordable child care soon Munday doesn’t know if she will be able to continue work.

“I hope the government recognizes that child care is an economic issue,” she added. “If you want to support women in STEM (science, Technology, Engineering and Math,) dramatically invest in child care now. Not over five years.”

MP Catherine Fife, the NDP’s child care critic called Wednesday’s announcement “a betrayal” of accessibility and affordability because the government failed to support her private member’s bill in February that would have limited new provincial funding to public and non-profit child-care centres only.

A spokesman for Naidoo-Harris said the ministry’s “current approach” favours non-profit child-care centres for both capital and operating funding, but supports operating funding for licensed for-profit programs “to meet community need.”

“As we announce the framework we will be looking at policy options to make sure non-profit operators have the supports they need,” added Lucas Malinowski.