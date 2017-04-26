Five facts about the crane rescue operation in Toronto

TORONTO — A rescue operation was underway in downtown Toronto on Wednesday morning after a woman became stuck atop a pulley device swinging from a tall crane. Here are five things to know about the rescue.

WHERE: The crane was at a construction site in the heart of the city's core, on Wellesley Street near Yonge Street. The pulley device the woman was on measured about 15 centimetres by 60 centimetres.

WHEN: Fire officials say crews were called to the scene around 4 a.m. ET. The temperature at the time was about 5C. A rescuer reached the woman at 8 a.m.

WHO: The woman is believed to be in her mid-20s. Her identity is not known.

THE RESCUE: A firefighter climbed to the top of the crane and rappelled down to the pulley device the woman was sitting on and strapped a harness to her.