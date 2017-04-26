French's ketchup will be bottled in Canada starting early May

TORONTO — An Ontario facility will start producing French's ketchup early next month as condiment companies continue to battle for Canadian dollars with displays of national pride.

Select Food Products Ltd. will produce all of the company's ketchup sold in Canada at its North York plant.

Previously some French's ketchup sold in Canada was manufactured in the United States.

French's announced the partnership with Select Food Products last June, saying it would take until early 2017 for the new plant to be operational.