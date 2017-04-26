Guide dogs in short supply in Canada

A new training initiative is looking to address the shortage of guide dogs.

The Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) has launched a puppy raising effort to increase the supply of guide dogs in Toronto, Winnipeg and Halifax. Two puppies have already arrived in Toronto from a certified breeding program in Australia, and more will be coming throughout the year.

CNIB is currently looking for volunteer foster parents who can help raise these puppies until they’re at least 12 months old and ready to start formal dog guide training.

Expanding the guide dog programs in Canada is an attempt to meet demand, said CNIB’s executive director of strategic relations and engagement Diane Bergeron.

“The majority of Canadians who use guide dogs have to go to the United States to get them in a shorter time,” she said, noting people can spend two to three years on the waiting list. From a personal experience, it took her only six months to obtain her first guide dog from a school in Michigan.

“People want a dog. They just can’t continue to wait years and years to get one.”

Currently there are a handful Canadian guide dog training schools, but only about 800 people are active guide dog users – nearly 400,000 Canadians are blind or partially impaired, according to CNIB.

Having a guide dog gives a visually impaired person the freedom and independence of mobility in the community, said Bergeron.

“I’ve always told people that my dog Lucy has given me my life,” she said, adding it’s also a responsibility of the community to accommodate guide dog users – singling out taxi drivers who sometimes refuse to take passengers with guide dogs.

“She’s everything to me. She gives me the opportunity to travel and boosts my confidence. I wouldn’t be the person I am without her.”

