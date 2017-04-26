Insurance company pledges support for GTA woman injured abroad

A GTA woman left alone in Vietnam with serious injuries after being hit by a car will get some help covering costs for a flight back home from her insurance company after a Metro story about her situation.

Twenty-six-year-old Raquel Christensen was riding a motorbike scooter when she was hit by a car over Easter weekend, breaking her pelvis in two places and fracturing her spine.

The accident left her unable to leave her bed at a hospital near the coastal city of Da Nang.

Her mother Heather Christensen told Metro her daughter had purchased insurance, but only for trip interruption and not medical costs.

The family was left to pay the roughly $50,000 to cover medical bills and a special emergency flight back to Toronto.

But after inquiries from Metro, Allianz Global Assistance insurance spokesperson Dan Keon said the company has reconsidered.

“We can confirm that, given the severity of her situation, we have been in touch with Ms. Christensen’s family and will help with the cost of her repatriation to Canada,” he wrote in an email.

“We wish Ms. Christensen a safe return to Canada and a speedy recovery once home.”

Keon said he couldn’t discuss how much they will contribute due to the confidentiality of insurance claims.

Raquel’s mother said the company has been in touch but it’s not clear the exact amount they will put forward.

“They’ve come through in the end,” she said of the company.

Friends, family and even strangers have rallied around Raquel and contributed over $28,000 through a GoFundMe page to help with the costs.

While the story is still a “cautionary tale” for people to make sure they know exactly what they’re covered for under travel insurance, news of the help from the insurance company “is fantastic,” said her mother.

“It’s a happy ending story.”

Raquel is already on route to a hospital in North York on a special flight with a stretcher and nurse.