News / Toronto

Matador Ballroom owner sees new hope for the music venue

Hurdles remain, but the meeting with two city councillors on Wednesday afternoon was deemed "surprisingly successful."

Paul McCaughey poses in front of the Matador Ballroom, which has hosted the likes of Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, and Leonard Cohen.

Eduardo Lima / Metro Order this photo

Paul McCaughey poses in front of the Matador Ballroom, which has hosted the likes of Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, and Leonard Cohen.

Earlier this week, Paul McCaughey was ready to give up on his dream to restore the Matador Ballroom at College and Dovercourt to its former glory.

For seven years he and his brother tried to revive the century-old venue, but the latest zoning rejection from the city was too much for him to take. “It felt like a slap in the face,” he told Metro.

But a Wednesday afternoon meeting with councillors Ana Bailao and Mike Layton has him singing a different tune. He’s going to sit down with city planners about the re-zoning, listen to community concerns and ideally find a path to see it reopen. “It feels to me like we have traction,” he said.

Earlier this week, Paul McCaughey was ready to give up on his dream to restore the Matador Ballroom at College and Dovercourt to its former glory.

For seven years he and his brother tried to revive the century-old venue, but the latest zoning rejection from the city was too much for him to take. “It felt like a slap in the face,” he told Metro.

But a Wednesday afternoon meeting with councillors Ana Bailao and Mike Layton has him singing a different tune. He’s going to sit down with city planners about the re-zoning, listen to community concerns and ideally find a path to see it reopen. “It feels to me like we have traction,” he said.

More photos from inside Matador Ballroom:

Paul McCaughey, the owner of the Matador Ballroom, holds one of the recently reinforced beams underneath the dance floor.

Eduardo Lima / Metro

Paul McCaughey, the owner of the Matador Ballroom, holds one of the recently reinforced beams underneath the dance floor.

Inside the century-old venue at Dovercourt Road and College Street.

Eduardo Lima / Metro

Inside the century-old venue at Dovercourt Road and College Street.

Paul McCaughey, the owner of the Matador Ballroom, says he's almost ready to give up on his dream of reopening the century-old venue at Dovercourt Road and College Street, after seven years of negotiations with the city, Toronto.

Eduardo Lima / Metro

Paul McCaughey, the owner of the Matador Ballroom, says he's almost ready to give up on his dream of reopening the century-old venue at Dovercourt Road and College Street, after seven years of negotiations with the city, Toronto.

The stairs connecting the ballroom to the basement are original from 1916, Toronto.

Eduardo Lima / Metro

The stairs connecting the ballroom to the basement are original from 1916, Toronto.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...