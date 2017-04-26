Matador Ballroom owner sees new hope for the music venue
Hurdles remain, but the meeting with two city councillors on Wednesday afternoon was deemed "surprisingly successful."
Earlier this week, Paul McCaughey was ready to give up on his dream to restore the Matador Ballroom at College and Dovercourt to its former glory.
For seven years he and his brother tried to revive the century-old venue, but the latest zoning rejection from the city was too much for him to take. “It felt like a slap in the face,” he told Metro.
But a Wednesday afternoon meeting with councillors Ana Bailao and Mike Layton has him singing a different tune. He’s going to sit down with city planners about the re-zoning, listen to community concerns and ideally find a path to see it reopen. “It feels to me like we have traction,” he said.
