Metro's take on Raptors' Game 6 chances with 5 superstitious stats
If you're already nervous, these unscientific numbers might not help.
With a win on Thursday night the Raptors could move on to the second round, and that has fans excited. But there’s some nervousness too. Will the team disappoint the city? Which sophomore guard Norm Powell will show up? We crunched some very unscientific numbers to create superstitious Metro guide to the Raptors' playoff chances.
- Over the past three years the Raptors are six percentage points less likely to win when Leo Rautins does the TV commentary. Sadly, Leo will announce Game Six.
- Garfield hates Mondays, and the Raptors hate Thursdays. The team is 13 percentage points less likely to win on Thursdays than the rest of the week.
- Toronto may be the 6ix, but the Raptors don’t love the number the same way. In franchise history they’re 1–5 in Game Sixes.
- Raptors fans haven’t had much chance to see Drake this year; he has only showed up to one game. It’s a shame, because analysis by the online magazine Torontoist shows the Raptors win 85 per cent of the games after he shows up. It’s the lingering Drake aura, or something.
- Sure, there are bad omens, but they can be overcome! The Raptors are 23 percentage points more likely to win when all-star shooting guard DeMar Derozan hits a three-point shot, so cross your fingers that his long-range game is working.
