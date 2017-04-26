Rescue underway to rescue woman stuck on crane in downtown Toronto

TORONTO — Firefighters were trying to rescue a person who climbed up a tall crane in downtown Toronto early Wednesday and got stuck.

Toronto Fire Services say it appears the person was trespassing and climbed up the piece of machinery at a construction site near Church and Wellesley streets.

Reports say the person, believed to be a woman, is approximately 12 storeys up.

Television video shows her standing atop a gently swaying large pulley device from which a hook dangles and hanging on to a steel cable.