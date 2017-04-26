Salvation Army executive guilty of massive toy-for-profit fraud

The former executive director of a Salvation Army donation storage and distribution centre has been found guilty of a massive fraud involving selling donated items meant for shelters and food banks — including toys donated through the Christmas Toy Mountain campaign — for profit.

David Rennie was found guilty of several fraud-related offences on Wednesday by Ontario Court Justice Sandra Bacchus.

She found that after Rennie was appointed executive director of the centre in January 2010 he developed a relationship with a wholesaler, Umaish “Tony” Ramrattan. Rennie began allowing Ramrattan to pick the best donations — toys and food that was far from its expiry date — and take it to another warehouse and sell it for a profit. Trucks laden with donations from Nestle and Sun laundry detergent were rerouted to this second warehouse operated by Ramrattan.

The scheme took place under the guise of selling surplus donations to Ramrattan so he could use that money to buy goods the Salvation Army was in need of — like meat, canned protein and kosher food, Bacchus found. But staff at the Railside warehouse, the location of the donation centre, became concerned that their shelves were empty and the quality of the donations they were sending out were declining — while Rennie continued to authorize Ramrattan to take donations to sell. Records seized by police show Ramrattan took away far more in donations than he returned in purchased goods, Bacchus found.

Search warrants conducted after the police became involved in the fall of 2012 found the second warehouse overflowing with toys, playpens, candy, diapers, personal care products and other donations including expensive bikes donated to the Salvation Army by the Ontario premier’s office.

In another cash-grab, Rennie charged a charity a cash-only fee of $500 a month to pick up surplus donations. The Salvation Army often shared or traded surplus donations with other charities and food banks in order to meet needs but had a policy never to exchange the donations for cash or charge for that service.

Bacchus noted that Rennie had a motive for this fraud. Canada Revenue Agency documents seized from Rennie’s home by police show he owed $69,000. He made two payments of $500 towards that debt in January and February 2011.

Staff at the Salvation Army warehouse did not report concerns about Rennie because he told them “he had the authority to do what he pleased,” Bacchus said. There were also rumours that turned out to be unfounded that Rennie had fired two employees for complaining about him, she found.

After the Salvation Army’s internal auditors conducted a routine audit in the summer of 2012, Don Butt, the donations co-ordinator and warehouse manager was pressured by warehouse staff to report allegations of fraud by Rennie and Ramrattan to the auditors.

Ramrattan had also been charged with several fraud-related offences but was acquitted on all counts. Bacchus ruled that it was possible Ramrattan was reassured by Rennie that their arrangement was allowed.

Rennie’s wife had initially faced related charges but those charges were withdrawn.