Toronto facility starts making all-Canadian ketchup

An unassuming food production facility in North York seems to have gained some local ground in the continental ketchup war.

A family-owned manufacturing building on Sunrise Ave. will start churning out 5,000 litres of Canadian-produced French’s ketchup every hour, starting next month. At top speed, the shiny new production line in the Select Foods Products facility will squeeze out about 250 bottles every minute.

More than 90 per cent of the ingredients in this ketchup will be Canadian-sourced, including the tomatoes, vinegar, water and sugar.

This French’s ketchup will taste the same as it always has, with one change: it’s being made right here (previously, production was done in Ohio).

“I think there’s a little pride in that,” said Andrew Mitchell, president of Select Food Products in an interview. Even though ketchup isn’t technically a condiment with Canadian roots (the sauce’s name comes from a Hokkien Chinese word used to describe fish sauce), he thinks it’s something people here feel a connection to.

The launch of French’s locally made ketchup follows last year’s social media firestorm, sparked by a Facebook post — that was shared 133,500 times — from the personal account of a construction worker in Orillia, Ont.

In the post, Brian Fernandez explained why he and his family had switched to buying the condiment from French’s instead of the company’s competitor, Heinz. Fernandez says his family jumped ship when Heinz left Leamington, Ont., in 2014 to move its ketchup production to the U.S.

With that move, more than 700 people in the province lost their jobs.

In spring of 2016, a spokesperson from Kraft Heinz told the Star that some Heinz products are still made in Leamington, contracted to another company that took over the facility.

Brooke Gilliford, country manager for French’s Food Company, said after so many people rallied behind Fernandez’s post, French’s took the hint and pursued a partnership to match. The company had already been using Ontario tomatoes, but it was producing the ketchup in the U.S.

“Social media allows consumers to have a platform to be able to speak, whether that’s good or whether that’s bad, but at the end of the day they are able to voice their opinions to the world, essentially,” Gilliford said.

She said more consumers seem to be questioning the sourcing and sustainability of product ingredients and companies are becoming more accountable, providing people with those answers, she said.

“People are just more informed about what is in their products,” she said. “I think the Internet and the transparency of information is probably a big driver of that.”

The Select Foods Products facility has hired 10 additional workers as a result of the French’s deal.

Labels on ketchup made at the facility will state that the product was made on Canadian soil. As of now, there are no plans to export the locally made condiment beyond Canada’s borders.

Toronto Mayor John Tory, who attended the production line’s launch last Wednesday, applauded the move, seeing it as an acknowledgement of the generations of farmers who have grown tomatoes and other products in Southwestern Ontario. A sector, he said, is often underestimated in scope.

“I think that’s something people will really warm up to,” he said of locally sourced and made products. “Because they know they are supporting their neighbours, supporting their friends, they are supporting Ontario farmers.”