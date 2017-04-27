Acceleration glitch forces some Toronto buses off the roads.
TORONTO — The Toronto Transit Commission has parked all 153 of its extra-long articulated buses because of a problem with "unexpected acceleration."
The TTC says it pulled the 18-metre long buses out of service after two of the vehicles experienced a "full throttle" situation.
It happened to one bus during routine maintenance and the other as it was being driven back to a garage, forcing the driver to quickly regain control of the vehicle
No customers were on either bus and no injuries were reported.
The TTC says Nova, the bus manufacturer, has come up with a software fix, but the repair won't be completed in time for the morning rush hour.
The transit agency says it will use standard buses instead and cautions that riders should expect increased wait times until the articulated buses are back in service.
