Take a virtual tour of Toronto's revamped Broadview Hotel

A stalwart east side landmark is gearing up for a summer relaunch, but Torontonians can take an early virtual tour right now.

Three years after it was purchased by Streetcar Developments, the historical Broadview Hotel — the former home of Jilly’s strip club — has been fully restored for a June opening.

Citing their wish to be “authentic” to the building’s past as a neighbourhood haunt, Streetcar decided early on that they wouldn’t convert the building into a condo development. Instead, the Broadview will be home to a café, bar, event space and 58-room boutique hotel. In the evening, the café will host a cocktail bar.

The virtual tour begins in the renovated front lobby, which also provides access to a café that will serve standard fare like coffee, breakfast and carry-out snacks. The ground floor is also home to Civic, an 80-seat upscale restaurant that will be led by executive chef John Sinopoli, a familiar face on the east end’s food and drink scene.

Above the lobby, Streetcar has created Lincoln Hall, a 4,000 square-foot event space that will be available for bookings. The space opens onto Lincoln Terrace, a well-appointed patio space that overlooks Queen Street.

All that sounds lovely, but Toronto’s many patio hounds may be better served by riding the elevator to the top floor. That’s where they’ll find the Rooftop, a more casual restaurant space that will also be helmed by Sinopoli. Diners will be served beneath a glass canopy that offers generous east and west views. Adjoining the restaurant is the Rooftop Terrace, which is sure to be a top draw for those who like to pair their suds with sun.

Finally, the Broadview’s overhaul has been capped with an intriguing space perched within the hotel’s signature tower. Inside, the developers have created a small dining and cocktail space to host relatively cozier gatherings of 20-30 people.