Take a virtual tour of Toronto's revamped Broadview Hotel

The historical Broadview Hotel – the former home of Jilly’s strip club — has been fully restored for a June opening.

A small dining and cocktail space inside the Broadview's signature tower is one of the more intriguing features of the newly overhauled landmark.

Design Agency/Norm Li

A stalwart east side landmark is gearing up for a summer relaunch, but Torontonians can take an early virtual tour right now.

Three years after it was purchased by Streetcar Developments, the historical Broadview Hotel — the former home of Jilly’s strip club — has been fully restored for a June opening.

Citing their wish to be “authentic” to the building’s past as a neighbourhood haunt, Streetcar decided early on that they wouldn’t convert the building into a condo development. Instead, the Broadview will be home to a café, bar, event space and 58-room boutique hotel. In the evening, the café will host a cocktail bar.

Design Agency/Norm Li

The virtual tour begins in the renovated front lobby, which also provides access to a café that will serve standard fare like coffee, breakfast and carry-out snacks. The ground floor is also home to Civic, an 80-seat upscale restaurant that will be led by executive chef John Sinopoli, a familiar face on the east end’s food and drink scene.

Design Agency/Norm Li

Above the lobby, Streetcar has created Lincoln Hall, a 4,000 square-foot event space that will be available for bookings. The space opens onto Lincoln Terrace, a well-appointed patio space that overlooks Queen Street.

Design Agency/Norm Li

All that sounds lovely, but Toronto’s many patio hounds may be better served by riding the elevator to the top floor. That’s where they’ll find the Rooftop, a more casual restaurant space that will also be helmed by Sinopoli. Diners will be served beneath a glass canopy that offers generous east and west views. Adjoining the restaurant is the Rooftop Terrace, which is sure to be a top draw for those who like to pair their suds with sun.

Design Agency/Norm Li

Finally, the Broadview’s overhaul has been capped with an intriguing space perched within the hotel’s signature tower. Inside, the developers have created a small dining and cocktail space to host relatively cozier gatherings of 20-30 people.

Design Agency/Norm Li

An official opening date hasn’t been set, but it sure seems like the Broadview has come a long way from some of Queen East’s seedier days.

