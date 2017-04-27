City of Toronto expanding canopy to private land
New proposal looks to partner with communities about planting and taking care of trees.
Toronto is bringing the green fight to private lands.
A new funding proposal will seek over $1 million for citizen-led initiatives to expand tree canopy on private land across the city.
The proposal is part of the city’s efforts to create private partnerships for tree planting and tree care, and follows the launch of Every Tree Counts campaign two years ago. If approved at council in May, it will see between 5,000 – 10,000 new trees planted on private properties across the city by end of 2017.
Public-private partnerships to increase the city’s tree canopy coverage makes sense because 60 per cent of Toronto’s trees are privately owned, said Carla Grant, executive director of Toronto Parks and Tree Foundation.
“There’s a lot of potential for engaging homeowners and communities in tree planting and care,” she said, noting that her organization will partner with the city, and part of the program will focus on public outreach and education.
Toronto has an estimated total of 10.2 million trees, about 35 per cent of which are in public parks and ravines.
