Toronto DJ aims to diversify EDM scene with Intersessions workshop

When Chhavi Nanda shows up for gigs as DJ CHIPPY nonstop accompanied by her manager, a white man, and is asked backstage if she’s there to support her boyfriend — it pisses her off.

“Just condescending little s--- that gets to you and breaks you down,” said the 25-year-old. “It makes you not want to go out and play.”

Then there’s the colleagues who have told her about being sexually harassed at work, and the dominance of straight, white men on festival line-ups.

In a TED Talk entitled Women, STEM and EDM Dani Deahl said 91 per cent of electronic dance music is produced by men. And the Chicago Tribune reported last summer’s festival line-ups in that city included fewer than 10 per cent women DJs and producers. Facing that male-dominated industry, Nanda sought strength in numbers. Together with Rhi Blossom, she launched Intersessions, a free DJ workshop for women and LGBTQ folks aimed at diversifying the scene.

Volunteer teachers run monthly sessions in Vancouver, New York, L.A., and Toronto, where Nanda moved last summer.

The three-hour sessions cover everything from plugging in the equipment to self-promotion to coping with sexism.

The artist generally doesn’t need to know how to set-up the gear, she said, but when you are underestimated at every turn, building up more knowledge is like armour.

“You have to work triple as hard, and be triple as good to get to not even the same position as a white guy doing the bare minimum,” she said.

Nanda is taking the workshops across Canada in May and June, with stops in Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton and St. John’s.

Though she says the scene is getting more diverse, and women are at the top of some Toronto genres, there is always room for more diversity and more voices.

“It’s a lot of talk right now, and I don’t think it’s showing up as much in action,” Nanda said. “But it’s cool that there is a lot more conversation around it.”