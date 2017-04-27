News / Toronto

Photos: Hundreds of fans turn out for launch of Trailer Park Boys' new beer

Following the success of their Ol’ Dirty Canadian Whisky last year, the TV celebrities re-upping the ante with Freedom 35 lager.

Trailer Park Boys star Bubbles, played by actor Mike Smith, greets fans during the launch of the Trailer Park Boys Freedom 35 lager on Thursday, April. 27, at the Queen's Quay LCBO.

Justin Greaves/Metroland

Jeffery Clifford lined up outside the LCBO at 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning just to catch a glimpse of one of his favourite TV characters.

By the time the star arrived it was high noon. Good thing it was that time of day — with his thick glasses Bubbles might not have seen Clifford in the early morning dark.

Justin Greaves/Metroland

The Trailer Park Boys launched a new beer at the LCBO on Queens Quay on Thursday, with fans like Clifford lining up with roughly about 400 others to get a taste. Brewed in partnership with North American Craft, the new Freedom 35 lager is available at LCBO locations across Ontario.

Last year, the TV celebrities from Nova Scotia launched Liquormen’s Ol’ Dirty Canadian Whisky. Clifford was at the front of the line for that event as well.

“Last time I came here I camped out through the night. I stayed from midnight onwards,” said Clifford, who showed off his Trailer Park Boys themed tattoos on his back.

(Jesse Winter)

“Basically because I’m a big fan, No. 1. And the number of people that come out for this, No. 2, I wanted to be first. I wanted to be able to meet and greet.”

Clifford said the TV characters, who portray small-time pot dealers and general miscreants on the show, have a broad appeal because they connect with a demographic of viewers who, like the characters themselves, don’t really care what other people think of them.

(Jesse Winter)

“They’re relatable,” said Annie Munro, another fan standing with Clifford at the front of the line. “Their humour, their crowd of fans, it’s almost like the fans are trailer park boys.”

Bubbles (played by New Glasgow actor Mike Smith) was on time for the event.

Justin Greaves/Metroland

But in true Trailer Boys fashion, fellow cast members Ricky (Robb Wells) and Julian (John Paul Tremblay) “f---ed up and missed the plane” to Toronto from Halifax, Bubbles said as he walked the line to greet fans while in character the whole time.

Dart Guy (Maple Leafs superfan Jason Maskalow, who shot to fame during the playoffs series against the Washington Capitals) also showed up later in the afternoon to get his photo taken with Bubbles.

