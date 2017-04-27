Find a first draft of The Handmaid's Tale at the University of Toronto

Margaret Atwood’s original vision for the dystopian future in Handmaid’s Tale can be seen right here in Toronto.

Atwood donated the handwritten draft to the University of Toronto’s Thomas Fisher Rare Book Library as part of an archive collection related to her work housed in over 600 boxes.

“It’s her very first ideas,” said Jennifer Toews, modern manuscripts and reference librarian, of the draft, which also includes some typed pages.

“I haven’t actually checked to see if it has changed over time but I’m sure someone has.”

Toews, a great fan of the book, says Atwood’s handwriting tells its own story.

“It has a lot of personality. She draws arrows here and there and writes down the side, so you can kind of see her mind at work through the way she writes on the page,” she said.

The draft of the 1985 novel is one of many treasures included in the archives.

The library also has copies of the book in every language it’s printed in, including Farsi (it’s especially popular in Iran), Japanese and Russian.

Toews said scholars, other writers, and Atwood super-fans have long flocked to the library to see the collection.

Any member of the public can look at the items if they request in advance and bring ID.

But there has been a surge in interest lately.

The book, popular on library waiting lists in Toronto and across the U.S., has newfound relevance because of a Hulu TV series and the policies and tone from the Trump administration.

In the novel a young woman serves as a handmaid for a wealthy commander.

Offred is forced to bear children for him and his infertile wife in a society where a group of religious men have taken over both the state and women’s control over their bodies.

Does that look familiar?

You might recognize your own neighbourhood while watching the new TV adaption of Atwood’s novel, shot in Toronto and Cambridge.

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada:

The colourful creatures of the aquarium are seen in a flashback moment.

Our nation’s public broadcaster

The Ritz-Carlton hotel and the CBC building near King St. W. are also visible in the background of a crowd scene.

Bonjour Brioche:

This popular Leslieville brunch spot makes a cameo as the setting for a key scene. Without spoiling, let’s just say staff are much more pleasant to their female customers in real life.

Queen and De Grassi St. railway bridge

You’ve possibly passed through the underpass and will recognize the animals painted on the walls.

City Hall

Catch a glimpse of the distinctive architecture in outdoor scenes.

Lower Bay Station