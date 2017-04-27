Renowned Toronto chef uses food to fight anti-immigration sentiment
Hemant Bhagwani cooks up exclusive menu of dishes from countries targeted by President Trump's travel ban.
It’s the ultimate taste of the banned at this one Toronto restaurant.
For an entire evening this Thursday, renowned chef Hemant Bhagwani will be serving up an exclusive seven-course feast consisting of most popular dishes from countries targeted by Donald Trump’s controversial executive order on immigration.
While the event itself is not a political expression, Bhagwani said he wanted to use food from these countries as a vehicle to spread a message of inclusion and acceptance in time of anti-immigration sentiment here in Canada and across the globe.
“That ban is not just about countries, it’s about people whose lives are being negatively affected,” he said. “So I just wanted to bring people together and promote community coexistence through food.”
His passion about the topic also comes from personal experience. Born and raised in India, Bhagwani spent five years in the Middle East, where he learned the ins and outs of various cuisines. Now the owner of the Indian Street Food restaurant near Bayview and Eglinton, he tries to bring food diversity to his clientele.
“Being an immigrant myself, this country has given me a lot and I’m very fortunate and grateful to be here,” he said.
While sharing immigrant food experience is a fun way to respond to a serious issue such as the travel ban, Bhagwani also sees it as an opportunity to learn about other people’s culture and create a sense of togetherness. He’s hoping to turn the event into a regular feature, offering a special menu of immigrant dishes at least once a month.
“We’re all everywhere eating immigrant food, and there’s industry night, ladies night, marketing night but we never have an immigrant food night,” he said.
Tickets and menu:
- The event takes place at 1701 Bayview Avenue this Thursday from 7 p.m. Tickets are $75 each, and Bhagwani will donate $20 from every ticket purchased to the YMCA Immigrant Service Program.
- Items on the menu: Sambusa from Somalis, Cauliflower & Okra Shawarma from Sudan, Harissa Baked Fish from Libya, Chicken Shashlik from Iran, Quzi from Iraq, Muhammara and Aleppo Kibbeh from Syria and Bint Al Sahn from Yemen.
