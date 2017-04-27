Hydro One reports around 48,000 power outages due to storm
TORONTO — Powerful thunderstorms romped across much of Ontario Thursday, leaving multiple power outages in their wake.
Hydro One said it was dealing with around 119 outages affecting some 48,000 homes and businesses.
More than half of the blackouts were in the Sudbury region and the bulk of the others were in cottage country north of Toronto and in communities east of Georgian Bay.
The utility had not indicated when all repairs would be completed.
