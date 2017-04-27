'An adventurous girl': Toronto crane climber released on bail

A woman who was arrested after spending hours perched high above Toronto on a crane Wednesday morning has been granted bail.

Marisa Lazo, 23, was ordered released on a $500 deposit, but may not enter any construction sites or go on any rooftops as a condition of her bail.

Lazo, who is a U.S. citizen, was also ordered to surrender her American passport.

She’s scheduled to return to court next month.

When she arrived in the courtroom at Old City Hall around midday Thursday, a man in the back shouted, “Marisa, you’re an angel.”

Before the hearing, a woman who identified herself as a “good friend” described Lazo as “an adventure seeker.”

“It was not her best decision but the fact that she did it was not a shock to me or that she had the ability to do it,” Sara Burton told reporters outside the court.

“People are speculating that mental health played a role but I don’t believe that.

“She’s just an adventurous girl.”

Burton also identified Lazo as the owner of an Instagram account which includes photos that appear to show Lazo standing on the edges of rooftops with the Toronto skyline in the background.

Following the hearing, Lazo made no comment to reporters gathered outside the court as she walked out.

Lazo was charged with six counts of criminal mischief after a daring rescue around 8:30 a.m. yesterday, more than four hours after police were first alerted to a woman on the crane near the corner of Wellesley St. E. and Church St.

Firefighter Rob Wonfor, a 52-year-old acting captain, climbed the crane and placed Lazo in a safety harness before securing her to him and rappelling to the ground.

Hundreds of people gathered to watch the rescue, which began at around 6 a.m., and lasted for 2 ½ hours.

Lazo was handcuffed after reaching the ground, and loaded into an ambulance.