News / Toronto

'An adventurous girl': Toronto crane climber released on bail

Marisa Lazo, an American citizen, owns an Instagram account with several photos that show her posing on Toronto rooftops.

Marisa Lazo, 23, is out on bail after being charged with six counts of mischief. Lazo, who is an American, owns an Instagram account that appears to show her on several Toronto rooftops.

Torstar News Service

Marisa Lazo, 23, is out on bail after being charged with six counts of mischief. Lazo, who is an American, owns an Instagram account that appears to show her on several Toronto rooftops.

A woman who was arrested after spending hours perched high above Toronto on a crane Wednesday morning has been granted bail.

Marisa Lazo, 23, was ordered released on a $500 deposit, but may not enter any construction sites or go on any rooftops as a condition of her bail.

Lazo, who is a U.S. citizen, was also ordered to surrender her American passport.

She’s scheduled to return to court next month.

An Instagram account apparently operated by Marisa Lazo appears to show her on several rooftops around the city.

Instagram

An Instagram account apparently operated by Marisa Lazo appears to show her on several rooftops around the city.

When she arrived in the courtroom at Old City Hall around midday Thursday, a man in the back shouted, “Marisa, you’re an angel.”

Before the hearing, a woman who identified herself as a “good friend” described Lazo as “an adventure seeker.”

Lazo has been charged with six counts of mischief.

Instagram/@lazodelmar

Lazo has been charged with six counts of mischief.

“It was not her best decision but the fact that she did it was not a shock to me or that she had the ability to do it,” Sara Burton told reporters outside the court.

“People are speculating that mental health played a role but I don’t believe that.

“She’s just an adventurous girl.”

Burton also identified Lazo as the owner of an Instagram account which includes photos that appear to show Lazo standing on the edges of rooftops with the Toronto skyline in the background.

A friend of Marisa's says speculation about her mental health on the day of the crane climb was off the mark.

Instagram/@lazodelmar

A friend of Marisa's says speculation about her mental health on the day of the crane climb was off the mark.

Following the hearing, Lazo made no comment to reporters gathered outside the court as she walked out.

Lazo was charged with six counts of criminal mischief after a daring rescue around 8:30 a.m. yesterday, more than four hours after police were first alerted to a woman on the crane near the corner of Wellesley St. E. and Church St.

Firefighter Rob Wonfor, a 52-year-old acting captain, climbed the crane and placed Lazo in a safety harness before securing her to him and rappelling to the ground.

Lazo, an American citizen, had to surrender her passport as part of her bail conditions.

Instagram/@lazodelmar

Lazo, an American citizen, had to surrender her passport as part of her bail conditions.

Hundreds of people gathered to watch the rescue, which began at around 6 a.m., and lasted for 2 ½ hours.

Lazo was handcuffed after reaching the ground, and loaded into an ambulance.

She was taken to hospital for a checkup and spent the night in police custody.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...