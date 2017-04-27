Motorcyclist dies after collision with Jeep
TORONTO — A motorcyclist who was injured in a crash in north-end Toronto on Wednesday night has died in hospital.
Police say the male motorcyclist was heading southbound on Leslie St. at about 7 p.m. when he collided with a Jeep.
The motorcyclist, believed to be about 30 years old, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries and later died.
Police say the driver of the Jeep was not injured.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
The man's name has not been released. (CP24)
