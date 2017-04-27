Pearson airport border officers charged after cocaine seized

Two Canada Border Service Agency officers are facing charges for allegedly helping to import cocaine through Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The two officers, who were stationed at Pearson airport, are suspected of facilitating the importation of 30 kilos of cocaine to Toronto from Colombia and Jamaica.

Patrick Ruddy, 37, of Toronto, and Brano Andrews, 41, of Barrie, were arrested and charged Thursday. They are facing charges of breach of trust by a public officer, conspiracy of importing illegal substances and importing illegal substances.

The offences occurred between January 2016 and April 2017, according to an RCMP release.

“All allegations of improper or illegal behaviour by CBSA employees are taken very seriously, and we continue to fully co-operate with the RCMP, who is leading the investigation,” said Goran Vragovic, regional director general with Canada Border Service Agency.

“These allegations in no way reflect upon the true professionalism, dedication and integrity displayed each and every day by our CBSA staff.”

The joint investigation between the RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency also identified Roberto Leyva, 32, of Niagara Falls, Keith Hamid, 41, of Brampton, and Rennie Escoffery, 57, also of Brampton.

Leyva and Hamid are facing charges for importing illegal substances, and Escoffery is facing charges for conspiracy of importing illegal substances.