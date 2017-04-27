Thunderstorms, strong winds expected in Toronto tonight

You may want to head indoors tonight as there is a high chance severe thunderstorms, showers, and heavy winds could be coming to Toronto, according to an Environment Canada weather alert.

Wind gusts of up 90 kilometres per hour and even a possibility of hail may hit southern Ontario later tonight.

At around 5 p.m. it will be 22 C with about a 70 per cent chance of one to three millimetres of rain along with thunderstorms, according to The Weather Network.