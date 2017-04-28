125 of 153 TTC buses removed from service now back on the road

More than 100 of 153 articulated TTC buses pulled from service due to safety concerns Thursday were back on the road for the Friday morning commute.

The TTC removed the vehicles — sometimes referred to as bendy buses — from service Thursday after one of the vehicles experienced “unexpected acceleration” during routine maintenance. Though the TTC warned commuters to expect delays Friday while the buses were updated, spokesman Brad Ross said 125 of them were back in service in time for the morning rush hour.

“Morning service requires 125 articulated buses,” Ross said via Twitter.

“That is now happening with normal service on all bus routes.”

The accordion-like buses make up 153 of the TTC’s fleet of 1,900 vehicles. They’re used on six routes — 7 Bathurst, 29 Dufferin, 36 Finch West, 85 Sheppard East, 53 Steeles Express and 41 Keele.

TTC staff discovered the safety issues on the buses after an issue with an electrical plug during routine maintenance caused one to accelerate suddenly.

“This is something that would never happen in service, unless the wires were corroded,” said Ross.

TTC staff notified the manufacturer of the buses, a Canadian subsidiary of Volvo Buses called Nova. Nova came up with a solution that takes 20 minutes to implement on each bus, the TTC said.

Later Thursday afternoon, a bus operator at a TTC garage experienced another issue with unexpected acceleration that was coincidental and “unrelated to the plug issue,” said Ross.

“Once maintenance staff assessed, a decision was made to hold all (articulated) buses until we could understand what was happening,” Ross added.

“With the fleet grounded, TTC and Nova staff worked through the night to ensure the fleet was safe.”

By 7 a.m., 125 of the 153 buses were back on the road.