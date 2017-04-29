News / Toronto

No winning ticket for Friday night's $13 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $13 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next draw on May 5 will grow to approximately $19 million.

 

 

