No winning ticket for Friday night's $13 million Lotto Max jackpot
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $13 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on May 5 will grow to approximately $19 million.
-
Tory's Toronto
Ontario's budget shouldn't pass up golden opportunity on transit
-
Tory's Toronto
Five reasons why Toronto is clearly better than Vancouver: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Why we should give up on the detached home dream: Matt Elliott