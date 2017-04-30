Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in Canadian business this week:

Growing optimism: Farm and fertilizer supplier Agrium releases financial results on Monday and holds its annual meeting on Tuesday in Calgary. The company's future merger partner, Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan, said last week that it sees better market conditions ahead and raised its 2017 profit estimate.

Drugged response: Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. holds its annual meeting at its headquarters in Laval, Que. Shareholders will have a chance to respond to the pay strategy for its top executives. Executive chairman Joseph Papa got compensation worth about US$62.7 million in 2016 for eight months of work.

Front page news: Torstar releases its first-quarter results and then holds its annual meeting on Wednesday at the home of its main newspaper, the Toronto Star. It's the media company's first investor event since John Boynton became Torstar's CEO and the Star's publisher at the end of March.

Home alone: Home Capital Group releases its first-quarter results Wednesday. The mortgage lender has been in the spotlight since the Ontario Securities Commission alleged the company, two former CEOs and the current CFO broke the law in their handling of a scandal involving falsified loan applications. Home Capital has denied the allegations and vowed to defend itself, but its shares have been hammered and it needed a $2-billion emergency line of credit last week after customers started to pull hundreds of millions of dollars from its Home Trust high-interest savings accounts.