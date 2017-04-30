Khalsa Day Parade featuring Justin Trudeau rolls through Toronto

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is taking part in the Khalsa Day celebrations Sunday in Toronto, which will cause various road closures in the city.

The Khalsa Day Parade , organized by the Ontario Sikh and Gurdwara Council, will kick off at 1 p.m. at the Exhibition Place’s Better Living Centre. Participants will make their way east on Lake Shore Blvd. W., head north on York St., and north on University Ave.

Westbound Lake Shore Blvd. and the northbound lanes of York St. and University Ave. will be closed Sunday after 1 p.m.

The parade is expected to arrive at Nathan Phillips Square at 3:30 p.m.

Toronto police say the roads will be closed until the end of Khalsa Day celebrations at 5 p.m. at the latest, and that TTC passengers can expect delays in those areas.

Ports Toronto is also advising travellers that the shuttle bus stop at the Royal York Hotel will be temporarily relocated to the Intercontinental Hotel on Front St. between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.