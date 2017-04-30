Man, 71, killed after fire in bedroom at Brampton seniors' residence

BRAMPTON, Ont. — A 71-year-old man has died after a fire in a seniors' residence in Brampton, Ont.

Firefighters were called to the residence just after 6 a.m. Sunday, where the fire was contained to a bedroom on the fourth floor.

The man was pulled out without vital signs and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say two other people were treated for minor injuries, including a firefighter.

Residents on the first floor of the building have been allowed to return to their homes, but fourth-floor residents are being kept away.