No winning ticket for Saturday night's $20 million Lotto 649 jackpot
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $20 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the $1 million guaranteed prize was claimed by a ticket purchased in Atlantic Canada.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on May 3 will grow to approximately $22 million.
-
Tory's Toronto
Ontario's budget shouldn't pass up golden opportunity on transit
-
Tory's Toronto
Five reasons why Toronto is clearly better than Vancouver: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Why we should give up on the detached home dream: Matt Elliott