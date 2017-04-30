One person dead in fire at Brampton seniors’ residence

One person is dead after a fire broke out at a Brampton seniors’ residence Sunday morning.

Police were called to the building, located on McHardy Place near Main St. and Queen St. W., at 6:20 a.m.

The victim, a 71-year-old man, was found critically injured in a fourth-floor unit. Police say he succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital.

Another resident suffered from an injury not related to the blaze, and a firefighter also sustained a minor injury. Both were taken to hospital.

Acting Brampton Fire platoon chief Alex Clark said the fire was contained in the bedroom unit on the fourth floor. The cause of the fire is unconfirmed.

The building was evacuated as a precaution early this morning, but residents have since been allowed to re-enter the first three floors, he said.