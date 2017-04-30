Orange Is the New Black's Poussey immortalized on Toronto wall

Spoiler alert: This story contains spoilers for Season 4 of Orange Is the New Black.

Actress Samira Wiley has moved on from Orange Is the New Black — she now has a role in must-see series The Handmaid’s Tale, which began Sunday on Bravo — but her OITNB character, Poussey Washington, is the face of a promotional campaign for the new season.

Murals went up in eight cities around the world last week with depictions of Poussey, the words “Stand Up” and the hashtag #OITNB.

Netflix, which airs the prison drama, has described the murals as both a tease for the fifth season, which begins June 9, and a tribute to Poussey, who died at the end of Season 4 when she was accidentally suffocated by a guard.

Toronto’s contribution, by local artist Ness Lee, is on Church St. south of Dundas St. E. It’s in keeping with the Japanese-influenced style of Lee’s other work, with characters whose physiques echo sumo wrestlers. It depicts Poussey reading a book with a pile of them beside her, fitting since the character was a book lover who worked in the prison library.

Other cities in which local artists designed murals include Detroit, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Melbourne and Sydney, Australia.

Wiley told The Associated Press she was deeply honoured to have her character immortalized and proud the murals will remind people of recent cases of African-Americans killed in police custody.

Although Poussey is gone, her character’s fate will figure into the new season of OITNB.