205 Yonge Street fails to find buyer despite 'record-breaking' offer

The heritage building was up for auction in March.

One of Toronto’s most famous heritage buildings failed to sell at an auction after a deal fell through.

The historic Bank of Toronto building at 205 Yonge St. was put up for auction in February and attracted several bids before its March 23 deadline.

One bid was “record-breaking” for Yonge Street on a price-per-square-foot basis, Shawn Abramovitz of Core Consultants Realty told Metro. But the deal didn’t close.

“The buyer and seller didn’t see eye-to-eye,” he said, adding that the deal collapsed in the due diligence period.

No other bids were deemed sufficient.

The four-storey domed building designed by famed Toronto architect E.J. Lennox first opened in 1905. But it has been vacant for 15 years and last sold in 2007 for $3.65 million.

