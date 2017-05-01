Advisory firm ISS tells PrivateBancorp shareholders to reject CIBC deal

TORONTO — A shareholder advisory firm is recommending shareholders of Chicago-based PrivateBancorp vote against a proposed takeover deal by the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM).

Institutional Shareholder Services says despite some potential short-term volatility if the CIBC deal is rejected, "the upside potential of a stand-alone strategy appears more compelling."

ISS, which advises institutional investors, says PrivateBancorp's earning power as a stand-alone company appears to be growing due in part to a favourable economic backdrop as well as potential reductions in taxes and regulations.

CIBC raised its friendly takeover offer for PrivateBancorp in March by 20 per cent in a bid to win shareholder approval for the deal. The offer valued the U.S. financial services company at about C$6.6 billion.

CIBC said it believes ISS reached the wrong conclusion and noted that the offer has the unanimous support of PrivateBancorp's board as well as Glass Lewis, another shareholder advisory firm.