Police investigate loud blasts, smoke pouring onto street in downtown Toronto

TORONTO — Police have cleared a busy intersection in downtown Toronto as black smoke billows from a grate and loud blasts are heard.

An officer at the scene was heard telling people to move away from the area, near King and Yonge streets.

Staff Sgt. Trevor Searles says the blasts happened underground, outside a banking building during the evening rush hour.

He says that Toronto Fire Services and Toronto Hydro are also investigating.

Police say no injuries have been reported so far.