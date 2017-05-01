What the U.S. media is saying about Raps-Cavs face off

One year after the Cleveland Cavaliers knocked the Toronto Raptors out of the playoffs, they have a chance to get revenge on the LeBron James-led squad. Here’s what the U.S. media is saying about the matchup, which begins tonight at 7 p.m.:

USA Today:

“We The North vs. We Are The Champions.” Toronto “is looking for revenge after having its season ended by Cleveland in 2016. These Raptors don’t want that to happen again.”

Akron Beacon Journal:

LeBron James on playing at Air Canada Centre: “Going to a hostile building in Game 3 and Game 4 and we know that.”

“Their fans are unbelievable. I stated that last year after we closed that series out. Doesn’t mean we’re going to be able to win this year. We’ve got to go out and make it happen. We have to worry about Game 1 first.”

ESPN:

ESPN reports Cleveland “thinks so highly” of Raptors trade deadline acquisition P.J. Tucker that they also tried to make a deal for the defensive-minded small forward.

Cavs.com writer Joe Gabriele:

“The Raptors aren’t the same team that Cleveland faced in last year’s East Finals or the one they took three of four from earlier this year.”

Bill Simmons on one of his recent podcasts: