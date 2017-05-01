Toronto explores bid to become UNESCO Creative City

The City of Toronto’s is looking to certify its arts and culture scene as world class, and join the likes of Austin, Texas, Sapporo, Japan and Lyon, France.

That’s the idea behind a bid the city is exploring to become a UNESCO Creative City.

The designation from the United Nations cultural agency wouldn’t cost anything but would be a boon for tourism, said councillor Michael Thompson.

“It’d be a great opportunity as a way to market, promote, and brand the city,” he said.

It would also provide access to a global network of 116 other creative cities, said Thompson, the chair of the Economic Development Committee, where the possibility of a bid will be introduced on May 8.

A staff report on the issue cites Toronto’s thriving music scene, large community of independent artists, and film and television industry as reasons to apply.

Priya Panda, front woman for the hard rock band Diemonds, said the title would be great, but Toronto politicians need to do more to protect the “world class” music scene from slipping away.

“In terms of art and supporting the arts and music I think that we need more from our governments,” she said.

Panda, who has noticed several live music venues have closed in the past few years, believes more grants are needed to support artists and musicians.

“People are being priced out,” she said.

Aubrey Reeves, executive director of the Ontario non-profit Culture Day, said she hopes the designation will draw attention to the need for arts funding.