Toronto woman and boyfriend missing in Belize reported dead

Toronto woman Francesca Matus and her U.S. boyfriend, Drew DeVoursney, have been found dead after having disappeared last week, according to a friend and local media.

The couple’s bodies were found in the northern village of Chan Chen around 5 p.m. Monday, reported Breaking Belize News.

Nancy Rifenbark, a friend of Matus’s who was with the couple the night they vanished, also told the Star of the deaths.

“Both bodies were found just a few minutes ago and they’re both dead,” said Rifenbark on Monday evening.

Matus, 52, and DeVoursney, 36, were last seen in a bar in the Corozal district of Belize on the night of April 25.

After leaving the bar, the pair got into Matus’s SUV, headed for her house about 10 km away, police in the small Central American nation said.

The vehicle was found abandoned in a cane field on Sunday afternoon.

Matus, a mother of two, was meant to fly back to Canada on April 26.